Dude Got Skulled By a Terrible Adam Scott Drive and All He Got Was This Signed Golf Glove
A small price to pay.
By Kyle Koster
Adam Scott played excellent golf for the first 14 holes of his first round at The Open Championship, cruising to two-under par and flirting with the top of the leaderboard. Then he bogeyed No. 15 and encountered a full-on nightmare to close, driving his first ball out of bounds to the right and blasting his clean over a fence on the left. After all the smoke and stroke-counting cleared he carded a double bogey and moved out of red numbers.
It could have been worse, though. He could have been the unsuspecting fan who paid hard-earned money to check out the best players in the world compete in a major and ended up with a very sore head and some make-good memorabilia.
Would you get absolutely skulled and bleed your own blood for a signed Adam Scott golf glove? For most people it's a resounding no, but I have a sneaking suspicion my wife would do it even if there was no glove exchange.