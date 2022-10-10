Adam Schein Blasts New York Mets After Postseason Flop
The New York Mets are facing an uncertain future after being eliminated from the MLB playoffs by the San Diego Padres Sunday night. Despite having a roster constructed to win a World Series, the Mets fell flat in October. Adam Schein is here to absolutely roast them.
Schein took to the air for his show on Monday and lit into the entire Mets organization. At one point he called them "a waste of time." Yikes.
Here's the segment in question:
That's an A+ rant from Schein.
Schein saved a ton of criticism for Buck Showalter there, and rightly so. Joe Musgrove was dominated the Mets for seven innings and at one point Showalter paused the game to ask umpires to check the big righty for sticky stuff. They found nothing, which made it a really bad look for the Mets and really embarrassing.