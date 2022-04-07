Adam Schein Eviscerates the Lakers, Never Wants to Hear LeBron James and Michael Jordan in the Same Sentence
The Los Angeles Lakers are dead fish in a barrel at the state fair and everyone is taking turns shooting them for sport. And while there's a long offseason ahead for the jokes and thinkpieces, Adam Schein may have already authored the definitive takedown about the abomination that was the 2021-2022 purple and gold. Here he is coming out of the gates with his hair on fire, taking out anyone associated with the franchise unfortunate enough to be in the spray zone.
After calling everyone a clown, Schein delivered his most pointed criticism at LeBron James.
"LeBron deserves to be destroyed," he said. "It's a legacy-killer. Don't you dare have the nerve, the chutzpah, the audacity to mention LeBron's name in the same sentence as my guy Michael Jordan ever again."
That might be a little severe but when someone is on a roll like that, you have to let them cook. It's all part of the Hot Take Code. And really, the whole thing isn't much of a stretch. The Lakers deserve to be in the garbage can. No reasonable person could argue otherwise.
Few things in life satisfy like a good, old-fashioned rant. One gets the sense Schein could have gone on for another half-hour if not for network-mandated commercial breaks.