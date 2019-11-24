Adam Schefter: Myles Garrett May Be Back On Field For 2020 Opener By William Pitts | Nov 24 2019 Jason Miller/Getty Images

Turns out "indefinite" might not last as long as we thought.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL office is "hopeful" that Cleveland Browns linebacker Myles Garrett will not miss any games next season and that he will be back in uniform in time for the 2020 regular season opener. The outcome will depend on how Garrett reacts over the course of his season-long suspension this year.

Garrett was suspended for at least the remaining six games of this season for attacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with his own helmet. He appealed the verdict, but the NFL upheld the suspension this Friday.

The commissioner's office will hold an offseason meeting with Garrett, during which, according to Schefter, "if his behavior is what the league hopes and his answers are accurate, there's a strong chance he will not miss any playing time in 2020."