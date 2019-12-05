Give Mike Greenberg and Adam Schefter a Sitcom By Kyle Koster | Dec 05 2019

Get Up's successes have been well-documented, including here, on this very website. ESPN has a good thing going with its current model, which is largely sports- and debate-focused. It'd probably be unwise to turn it into a mid-2000s situational comedy about a group of friends who move into a Seaport studio together and have to navigate New York City, the high-stakes world of television, and relationships. But if they did, the crew below is ready to go for such an ambitious crossover event.

Is @AdamSchefter even allowed to come at the host of the show this hard?!? ??? pic.twitter.com/RdncHTe97L — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 5, 2019

Adam Schefter getting a solid zinger in on Mike Greenberg and Ma Greenberg? Devastating, even if the delivery took a bit to get off the ground -- not unlike Schefter himself trying to do the Lambeau Leap. Damien Woody trying to be the shoving-est Shoving Buddy, complete with finger guns? Didn't know I needed it, but love it.