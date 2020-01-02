Dylan Schefter, Age 11, Joining Fox Sports As Special Correspondent By Kyle Koster | Jan 02 2020 Dutch Eredivisie - ADO Den Haag v FC Groningen | VI-Images/Getty Images

Dylan Schefter, the 11-year-old daughter of Adam Schefter, is joining Fox Sports as a special correspondent, the network announced this afternoon. She will ask Big East basketball coaches what their favorite candy is and other things in a segment they're calling Dylan's Sweet Corner. The first one is with Jay Wright and it airs on Sunday at 7:30 p.m.

Young Schefter has appeared on cable sports coverage before, like the time in 2017 when she scored interviews with the New England Patriots.

What were you doing when you were 11? Definitely not appearing on a venerable conference's basketball coverage. But probably liking candy. A lot.

One has to wonder how ESPN managed to let this talent out of its reaches. And if we'll get an old-fashioned cross-network family feud between Dylan and her father.

Very unlikely, of course, but worth monitoring.