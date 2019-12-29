Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen Project Six Coaches to Be Fired Tomorrow By Brian Giuffra | Dec 29 2019 Giants coach Pat Shurmer. | Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen were just on ESPN projecting which NFL coaches would be fired and who would retain their jobs after the season.

Let's just say there are going to be some big openings.

According to Schefter and Mortensen, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, Giants coach Pat Shurmur, Browns coach Freddie Kitchens and Jaguars coach Doug Marrone are all expected to be fired after this season as of now. They also said interim coaches Perry Fewell (Panthers) and Bill Callahan (Redskins) aren't expected to be retained.

Meanwhile, Schefter and Mort also said Adam Gase (Jets), Anthony Lynn (Chargers) and Dan Quinn (Falcons) are expected to retain their jobs.

It's worth noting these were projections based on information they're hearing ahead of Week 17. They prefaced this information with the warning nothing was set in stone yet, hence it being a projection segment rather than a definitive report segment.

Yet we all know when Schefter says something on ESPN, it tends to come true, and with Mort corroborating and reporting his own information, they have to be confident their reporting will come to fruition. Good work by them, bad news for these coaches. We'll see what black Monday holds.