Adam Schefter: No One in NFL Believes Chase Young is Returning to Ohio State By William Pitts | Dec 15 2019 Big Ten Football Championship - Ohio State v Wisconsin | Justin Casterline/Getty Images

From the horse's mouth, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young said he doesn't have any plan to go pro after this season and wants to return to Ohio State for his senior season.

"I'm just worried about just beating Clemson right now," he said.

That wasn't enough for some people, however. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Young will go pro and no one in the NFL believes he'll return to OSU.

"When you talk to people around the league," Schefter said on ESPN's Sunday NFL Countdown this morning, "...nobody believes that Chase Young will be back at Ohio State next season. They all believe he's ticketed for the NFL Draft."

This stance from NFL general managers is either wishful thinking (especially for the Giants, who would presumably be the ones to choose Young) or a sense of knowing something we don't. But there is reason to believe Schefter's report. At the Heisman Trophy ceremony last night, Young dropped a hint that his NFL status was "up in the air" - a partial about-face from his prior statements.And with the amount of money he'd be passing up as either the No. 1 or No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft, it's hard to imagine a scenario where he's playing for Ohio State next year.