Adam Schefter: The Chargers Should Move to Mexico City By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 21 2019 Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Despite the adamance of the Spanos family that the Chargers aren't going anywhere, it's undeniable that they have failed to establish a foothold with fans in Los Angeles. Their small stadium is regularly overridden by opposing fans. They oddly had more, and more passionate, fans in Mexico City for their game against the Chiefs on Monday night than we've seen them have at their "home" games the past couple years. Adam Schefter noticed, and opined that they should just move there:

Adam Schefter: The Chargers should move to Mexico City pic.twitter.com/62euuxRamQ — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) November 21, 2019

Schefter was careful to note that this was opinion and not reporting, but it seems pretty clear to say that unless a dynastic coach/QB pairing falls into the Chargers' lap, it seems very unlikely that the team will ever be the apple of LA's eye.