Adam Sandler Wished Will Zalatoris Well Before Final Round of The Masters
Adam Sandler gave a shout out to Will Zalatoris on Sunday before the 24-year-old teed off in the final round at the Masters. Many people have pointed out that Zalatoris looks a lot like the kid who was Happy Gilmore's first caddie in the 1996 movie.
Here's a reminder of the reference from early in the film:
While that's funny it's clearly not a new thing for Zalatoris, who appears to have fully-embraced his lookalike status a long time ago. He even has the line, "Mr. Gilmore, I'm your caddy" carved into one of his clubs:
That's pretty great and good on Zalatoris for having a sense of humor about the whole thing. Next, I'd love to see Sandler in that old Bruins jersey lining up for a drive with his caddie lookalike observing. Someone make that scene happen.