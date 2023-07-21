Adam Sandler And Timothee Chalamet Played Pickup Basketball in New York City
If you were looking to get some run in on a basketball court Thursday afternoon, and you happened to be in New York City, you could have found yourself facing two pretty famous guys. Adam Sandler and Timothee Chalamet were filmed playing a game of pickup basketball in the city and the video has the Internet buzzing.
Yes, we've long known Sandler is a basketball junkie -- and has been filmed playing a number of times -- but I'm not sure we knew Chalamet played.
Check it out:
I mean, there's some rough stuff in there. Sandler goes for an over-the-head pass at one point and it gets stolen. But that's quite an assist from Chalamet on the veteran check-back, throw it to the post move. Savvy.
Also, while he defense left a bit to be desired, Chalamet has a decent handle. Yeah, he did fumble the attempted crossover, but overall it wasn't bad. He has clearly played before.
Frankly, I'm just angry Chalamet didn't hit anything from beyond the arc, because I watched that entire video just hoping I could call him Timothree Chalamet. Alas, we'll all have to suffer from that disappointment.