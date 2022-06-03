Adam Sandler Remains a Fashion Icon at 'Hustle' Premiere
Adam Sandler's new movie Hustle hits Netflix on June 8th. There was a Los Angeles premiere for the movie on the eve of its theatrical debut. LeBron James was there along with Queen Latifah. Kenny Smith and Juancho Hernangómez all walked the red carpet, but as usua,l it was the Sandman who stole the show.
While everyone else at the premiere, including his wife, clearly went to a tailor or stylist, Sandler went to his closet. He found a clean shirt and a pair of pants and that was that.
At this point you have to wonder if Sandler is just committed to a fashion comedy bit. His utter refusal to put the slightest bit of effort into what he wears despite have so much money he could pay someone to simply lay out an outfit for him three times a day is both confounding and admirable. Like with his career, he does what he wants and most of the time it works out for him.