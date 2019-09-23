Mike Francesa to Appear in Adam Sandler Film By Geoff Magliocchetti | Sep 23 2019

Mike's On...the big screen.

Polarizing sports talk radio host Mike Francesa is teaming up with another New York native, Adam Sandler, to appear in Uncut Gems, a new film slated to be released by A24 this holiday season. Francesa's new role was first reported by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

According to the IMDb, Uncut Gems is a comedy-drama centered on Sandler's character Howard Ratner. The site's synopsis describes Ratners as "a jewelry store owner and dealer to the rich and famous, (who) must find a way to pay his debts when his merchandise is taken from one of his top sellers and girlfriend".

Francesa is set to play a character named Anthony, whom Marchand describes as Sandler's character's bookie. He further reports that Francesa is set to appear in "two or three" scenes in the film and that A24 will release a trailer for the film on Tuesday.

This will be Francesa's first role in a theatrical film, having previously appeared as himself in the 2003 HBO film Undefeated.

Sandler is a noted sports fan and is frequently seen supporting both the New York Jets and New York Yankees in his films. He has frequently casted sports figures in his films, including players and broadcasters alike. NBA legend Kevin Garnett is set to appear as himself in Uncut Gems.

Francesa joins a notable list of sportscasting stars to join Sandler on the big screen, headlined by Dan Patrick, who has appeared in 14 films under Sandler's Happy Madison production banner. Elsewhere, ESPN analyst and former Jets head coach Rex Ryan had a supporting role in the 2012 Sandler-starred That's My Boy.