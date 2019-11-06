Adam Lefkoe Promoted to TNT Tuesday NBA Host in New Deal With AT&T By Bobby Burack | Nov 07 2019 Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Adam Lefkoe has signed a multi-year contract extension with Bleacher Report and Turner Sports. As part of the new deal, Lefkoe will become the new host of NBA on TNT on Tuesdays, The Big Lead has learned.

The Tuesday show will also feature Shaquille O'Neal, Dwyane Wade, and Candace Parker.

The jump to television is a strong indication of what Turner Sports thinks of Lefkoe. He has been a focal point of Bleacher Report over the past few years. After his podcast co-host Chris Simms departed for NBC Sports, Lefkoe started hosting The Adam Lefkoe Show podcast on Bleacher Report's new Gridiron vertical.

This past summer, Lefkoe spoke to The Big Lead about his role with Bleacher Report, his career path and the GQ profile phenomenon.

More media links:

40 Under 40: Sports Media Talents 2019

An In-Depth Talk with Damien Woody

6 Outside Talents WFAN Should Consider for Afternoon Drive or Other Spots