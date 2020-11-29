Adam Gase Claimed He Wasn't Calling Plays on Sunday, Then Quickly Contradicted Himself
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 29, 2020, 5:53 PM EST
Adam Gase and his New York Jets fell to 0-11 on Sunday in a 20-3 loss to the Miami Dolphins. After the game, Gase was peppered with questions about whether or not he was calling plays. Gase initially denied that he called plays, then continued to admit he had actually done so as he kept talking. It was fascinating.
Check this out:
So Gase started off by saying he didn't takeover play calling duties, then a reporter claimed he watched offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains not actually do anything the whole game. Gase then said Loggains would give him three calls before the series began and he'd relay them in. Then he admitted to calling third down plays.
It gets worse. At one point the reporter said Loggains was talking to offensive line coach Frank Pollack and definitely not calling the plays in the third quarter. That forced Gase to reluctantly admit he was trying go up-tempo once the Jets got behind. So, in other words, he took over the play calling.
The fact that Gase, a coach overseeing an 0-11 team, can't give a straight answer and seems offended that he's even being asked questions is mind-boggling. What's even crazier is that the Jets haven't fired him yet.
Gase should have been gone weeks ago. Maybe the Jets are just fully tanking and want to keep him around because they know he won't win games. That's the only explanation that makes sense at this point.