Adam Gase Doesn't Seem to Want Le'Veon Bell Back With the Jets By Ryan Phillips | Dec 30 2019 Adam Gase coaches the New York Jets against the Pittsburgh Steelers | Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The perennially unlikable Adam Gase had a press conference to wrap up the New York Jets' season on Monday. As he grunted his way through it, Gase wound up making some pretty revealing comments about his running back, Le'Veon Bell.

Here's what he had to say:

Adam Gase on whether he wants Le'Veon Bell back next season: "He's under contract for three more years...you can ask Joe tomorrow" pic.twitter.com/CHq0z0kFA4 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 30, 2019

He continued:

"I have all year" – Adam Gase reiterates that he supports Le'Veon Bell and has said so all season pic.twitter.com/1ldsCqWD0p — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 30, 2019

That doesn't sound like a guy who really wants Bell on his roster.

The 27-year-old Bell had the worst statistical season of his career. He finished 23rd in rushing yards (789), tied for 33rd in rushing touchdowns (three) and 46th in yards per carry (3.2). He did catch 66 passes but only gained 461 yards and scored just one receiving touchdown. And that all came while he was one of the highest-paid running backs in the league.

The Jets are clearly a mess right now. They need to rebuild the offensive line and get Sam Darnold some reliable receivers on the perimeter. Bell's contract makes acquiring those pieces a lot more difficult.