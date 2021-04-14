Action Bronson Appears on 'Jalen & Jacoby' to Explain Why the Jets Suck
Rapper Action Bronson is from Queens, New York, born and raised. He is not afraid to let people know in his various lyrics. This also means that he has the misfortune of growing up a fan of the New York Jets.
The Jets will begin a new era in 2021, hiring a first-time head coach in Robert Saleh and trading incumbent quarterback Sam Darnold in order to presumably take BYU's Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft. It's yet another hard reset for a team that hasn't made the playoffs since Mark Sanchez and Rex Ryan were at the helm. They have had one winning season in the last decade of football.
Jets fans are tired of it. So is Bronson. He went on Jalen & Jacoby today to explain just how tired he is of his team sucking.
ESPN should definitely have more rappers on the shows. Megan Thee Stallion's appearance on First Take to talk Rockets last year was great content. Bronson bemoaning his team's fortune and incompetency is great fun. Paper bags haven't been popular in a while, but he should bring it back if the Jets falter in yet another attempt to build a winning team.