Use Your Imagination to Watch This Abraham Ancer Ace
By Kyle Koster | Jun 25 2020
Abraham Ancer has been playing spectacular golf as of late. He finished second at the RBC Heritage last weekend and is trying to get over the hump out in Connecticut as we speak. The diminutive rising star got out to a good start playing the back nine, buoyed by an ace on No. 16.
It was really quite a shot and it happened a while ago. Foolishly, we waited for video to share it with you, someone who might be interested about this Ancer fella. It proved a grave mistake as the minutes and hours passed without moving pictures.
So, here, extremely late, is the best we have. Use your imagination.
This right here is how you grow the game. Nothing more exciting that looking at a tracker.
Ancer finished with a three-under and is probably on his way back to the hotel by now, maybe eating lunch. At least he'll always have the memory of what his first Tour ace looked like live.