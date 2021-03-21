Abilene Christian Goes 'Horns Down' After Beating Texas
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 21, 2021, 12:50 AM EDT
The Abilene Christian Wildcats won their first ever NCAA tournament game on Saturday night, upsetting Shaka Smart's Texas Longhorns. Junior forward Joe Pleasant, a 58% free throw shooter knocked down the game-tying and game-winning free throws with less than two seconds remaining in regulation. After Texas threw the ball to Pleasant on the final play of the game the celebration began. And yes, it included the dreaded 'horns down' gesture. Lincoln Riley will not be happy.
It wasn't the whole team, but it was a few.
It is unclear whether this will make it more or less likely for Texas to schedule the Southland Conference team in the future, but it could make for a new and interesting rivalry.