ABC Used Stock Footage of New York City Skyline Featuring the Twin Towers During Knicks Game
The New York Knicks hosted Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday afternoon. The game was broadcast on ABC and as does every network in just about every sporting event, they showed some footage of the city where the game was taking place.
That meant queueing up a shot of the State of Liberty to lead viewers into commercial after they saw footage of Stephen Curry arriving for the second half of the network's double-header. It turns out that ABC went deep into the archives to dig up this shot of NYC because it featured the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in the background.
It's not there's anything wrong with this, but it's so weird that one of the major networks doesn't have any good shots of Lady Liberty that have been taken in the last two decades. It was definitely a weird choice.