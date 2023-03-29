Roundup: Aaron Rodgers Trade Held Up; NFL Players Can Wear No. 0; Wade, Dirk Lead Basketball Hall of Fame Elections
Appeals court reinstates Adnan Syed's murder conviction ... U.S. will breach debt ceiling between July and September ... Startup makes meatball out of lab-grown mammoth meat ... Stock futures are up slightly ... Sam Bankman-Fried charged with bribing Chinese officials ... Five planets are aligning in the sky this week ... Apple launches buy now, pay later service ... Mike Pence must testify to Jan. 6 grand jury ... "Deadpool 3" adds Matthew Macfadyen ... Jeremy Renner to make first public appearance since snow plow accident ... Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki lead star-studded Basketball Hall of Fame elections ... Aaron Rodgers trade held up by one sticking point ... NFL players can now wear No. 0 ... N.C. State's Terquavion Smith to enter 2023 NBA Draft ... Draymond Green tried to kick Herb Jones in the head ...
