Aaron Rodgers Takes Shot at Packers Over Trade Discussions
The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers are at a crossroads this offseason and there's real possibility the franchise trades him. During his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers said he hasn't made a decision about playing in 2023 yet but he took a thinly-veiled shot at the Packers for leaking that they could be interested in trading him.
When referring to the trade rumors, Rodgers told McAfee, "It sounds like there's already conversations going on that aren't involving me, which are interesting."
The relevant clip is below:
Rodgers is coming off arguably his worst NFL season. The four-time MVP completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His passer rating of 91.1 was the lowest he's accumulated since taking over as Green Bay's starter in 2008. Likewise, his QBR of 39.3 was the lowest of his starting tenure as well.
Rodgers just turned 39, but he's only a year removed from winning his second-consecutive MVP award. If the Packers are going to move him, the time is now.