Aaron Rodgers Spotted Dancing in the Crowd at Taylor Swift's MetLife Stadium Concert
Aaron Rodgers attended Taylor Swift's concert on Sunday night as the Eras Tour wrapped up a three-night stop in East Rutherford, New Jersey. So it's only May, but Rodgers has already been on the field for a major performance at MetLife Stadium. Rodgers wore a sports coat, which was certainly a choice on a sunny day in the 70's, but he had taken it off by the time he was seen dancing to Shake It Off.
Rodgers was there with Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry, who you may know from that Bud Light commercial or previous Aaron Rodgers vacations. Also Teller was in Spiderhead, a movie that we might have completely imagined. Whether or not that movie exists, I guess this means Rodgers got the Tellers in the breakup. Paul Rudd was also there to say hello to his old State Farm friend.
So there you have it. Aaron Rodgers has completely turned the Jets around and he's also just a fun guy now. Totally loose and ready to enjoy himself.