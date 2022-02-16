Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Reportedly Broke Up
Here's the breaking Aaron Rodgers news that nobody expected: he and Shailene Woodley broke up. The MVP and actress had been dating for just under two years and were engaged for about a year. InTouch Weekly reports the onus for the breakup was Rodgers' focus on football over everything:
“While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” says one insider. “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.”
The report notes the breakup was amicable, although there were rumors of their split dating back to December.
Attention now turns to what will happen in Rodgers' other significant relationship-- the one between himself and the Green Bay Packers.