Aaron Rodgers Former Teammate Confidently Predicts Rodgers is the Saints Quarterback in 2022
Will Blackmon did an interview with TMZ Sports over the weekend where he predicted that Aaron Rodgers would be the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints next season. Blackmon gave his bold prediction with the confidence of someone who knew something, even if he probably doesn't.
It is never too early to start wondering where Rodgers is going to be next season. He will supposedly have control over where he plays and the Saints won't be the worst situation, assuming they can work things out with Michael Thomas.
The Saints were one of many teams floated as a possible Rodgers destination before he patched things up with Green Bay. Jameis Winston is on a one-year deal right now. Taysom Hill's contract is huge, but basically voidable at any moment. So the Saints can have an opening at quarterback as soon as they proved this offseason they can make cap room at will.
If the Saints are able to keep a championship roster (minus the quarterback) this season, there's no reason New Orleans shouldn't end up on Rodgers' list of destinations next year. Sean Payton and Aaron Rodgers certainly sound like a formidable coach - QB pairing and if it does happen, Blackmon gets some bragging rights.
Rodgers and Blackmon were picked by the Packers in back-to-back drafts as Blackmon played the first four seasons of his career in Green Bay during the time where Rodgers went from Brett Favre's backup to the starter.