Report: Aaron Rodgers Could Retire if Packers Don't Fire General Manager Brian Gutekunst
Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants the Green Bay Packers to make a choice between himself and general manager Brian Gutekunst. According toYahoo!'s Charles Robinson, if the Packers keep Gutekunst, Rodgers is prepared to go so far as to retire. Via Yahoo!:
The reigning league MVP remains adamant that he won’t return to the team under the current stewardship of general manager Brian Gutekunst, a source in Rodgers’ camp said, and that he’s willing to weigh hardline options at his disposal — from refusing to show up for offseason activities to holding out of training camp and possibly retirement.
Asked if anything could be done to repair the relationship between Rodgers and the team, the source said a reconciliation may not be possible if Gutekunst remains and that team president Mark Murphy is aware of the quarterback’s feelings about the general manager.
The rift between Rodgers and the Packers / Gutekunst reportedly began when Green Bay selected Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. If all of this is true, well, the Packers really did make an all-time bad decision by picking Love.
It would also mean that everything everyone always assumed from the moment the Packers made that pick was true. Rodgers was offended and upset and did want a trade and he is holding it against the organization. Specifically, the man who made the pick. And it is getting nasty.