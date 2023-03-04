It Sure Sounds Like Aaron Rodgers Is Done With the Packers
The entire NFL has been waiting for a decision on Aaron Rodgers' future since the offseason began. After his trip into the darkness, it appears things are beginning to move. Based on Adam Schefter's reporting, it sure seems like Rodgers won't be back with the Green Bay Packers.
Today Schefter said the following:
"My sense is ultimately it will come down to whether he wants to play elsewhere, which would be really the New York Jets, or whether he wants to retire. To me, those are the two most logical options and the two most likely scenarios here."
That heavily implies that the Packers are no longer an option. It seems it's the New York Jets or retirement for Rodgers at this point. Frankly, this would be the best scenario for the Packers who simply need to move on from Rodgers. There are plenty of guys out there to replace him, including in-house option Jordan Love.
This shouldn't be surprising. Rodgers and the Packers have been on a rocky road for a while. It's probably time for both sides to part ways.