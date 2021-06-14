Adam Schein: Packers Should Trade Aaron Rodgers to the Broncos
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are still at odds and things aren't getting any better. On Monday, Adam Schein took to his radio show and claimed the Packers would be stupid to call Rodgers' bluff and should just get this over with and trade him to the Denver Broncos.
Here's what Schein had to say:
Schein makes a lot of great points, especially when it comes to Packers president Mark Murphy and general manager Brian Gutekunst. Those guys have repeatedly bungled this situation and it doesn't seem like Rodgers is budging. Green Bay will attempt to call his bluff, hoping Rodgers comes crawling back, but does anyone think that will really happen?
Schein thinks Rodgers will never play for Murphy or Gutekunst ever again and he may be right. Right now every sign points towards Rodgers being doin in Green Bay and it would take a massive shift for that to change.