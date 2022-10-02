Aaron Rodgers, Packers Booed By Home Fans at Halftime
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were expected to dominate the New England Patriots, especially without quarterback Mac Jones this week. The Pack didn't get off to a great start at Lambeau Field and trailed the Pats 10-7 heading into halftime. The home fans weren't pleased.
Packers fans booed their team off the field at the half following a lackluster 30 minutes. Ire was aimed mostly at Rodgers and the team's offense.
I mean, I get it. They should be owning New England this week. That said, despite the offensive struggles, the Packers enter the week 2-1 and are likely to figure it out and win this one to go 3-1. Rodgers and the offense have struggled to get on the same page which should be expected after losing top receiver Davante Adams in the offseason.
It hasn't been pretty and the fans aren't happy because NFL supporters demand a lot from their teams. That said, the Packers are still in a decent spot.