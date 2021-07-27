Roundup: Aaron Rodgers, Packers Working It Out; Naomi Osaka Ousted at Olympics; Lydia Jacoby Shocks the World
Naomi Osaka ousted at the Olympics ... 17-year-old Lydia Jacoby won the 100m breaststroke ... Health care organizations call for mandating vaccines in their industry ... Final missing person recovered in Florida condo collapse ... VA requiring all medical staff to get vaccinated ... Stock futures open flat ahead of big tech earnings ... Tesla's quarterly profits soared to $1.1 billion ... Russia took men's gymnastics gold ... Senate infrastructure talks struggle to get on track ... An in-depth review of "The Green Knight" ... Summer Olympics ratings are down ... Aaron Rodgers is back with the Packers ... Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington rematch set for UFC 268 ... The Pelicans and Grizzlies completed a big trade ... The Mets are trying to trade for Max Scherzer ... The Oakland A's traded for Andrew Chafin ... U.S. failed to win 100m backstroke for first time since 1992 ...
Javy Baez went off on Amir Garrett after this walk-off:
Lydia Jacoby's stunning victory in the 100-meter breaststroke:
Don't ask about the tables:
