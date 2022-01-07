No, Aaron Rodgers Will Not Boycott the Super Bowl
On Friday the Internet was sent into a tizzy when a source texted Boomer Esiason something truly crazy regarding Aaron Rodgers and the Super Bowl.
In the middle of Boomer and Gio on WFAN, Esiason got a text from a number he didn't recognize. It told him that if the Green Bay Packers make the Super Bowl, Rodgers will threaten to boycott if the NFL doesn't change its COVID protocols. Which is, you know, insane.
Later in the show, Esiason realized who the text was from and said we should believe the source. The clip is below.
No, that's not happening. I'm sorry. The premise on its surface is absurd. Rodgers has waited 10 years to get back to the Super Bowl and he's going to boycott over the protocols agreed to by the NFL and his own union, the NFLPA? Yeah, there's zero chance of that happening.
Even if it did, Roger Goodell would probably just laugh and move on. People are going to watch the Super Bowl regardless of who plays. If Rodgers sat out it's not like people would just ignore the game. In fact, it might actually add some intrigue and bring more attention to it if the presumed NFL MVP was sitting out.
But, in the end, this isn't happening. It's one of the dumbest rumors we've ever heard.