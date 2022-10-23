Everyone Questioning Aaron Rodgers and Packers Throwing on Fourth and One
The Green Bay Packers turned the ball over on downs during the 4th quarter against the Washington Commanders. On 4th and one Aaron Rodgers threw an out to Romeo Doubs who was hit and dropped the ball. Many people were quick to point out that the Packers did not hand the ball to AJ Dillon who had just four carries for 15 yards at the time.
Another excellent opportunity for Aaron Rodgers to ask what the Packers are doing. With the incompletion, Rodgers' line moved to 15 completions on 24 pass attempts for 103 yards. That's 4.3 yards per pass attempt, about a yard better than Dillon and Aaron Jones did when they actually got the ball.