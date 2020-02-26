Aaron Rodgers Voted 'No' on Proposed NFL CBA, Then Explained His Decision on Twitter
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 26 2020
Chalk Aaron Rodgers up as a "no" vote on the new proposed NFL collective bargaining agreement. The Green Bay Packers' two-time MVP then took to Twitter to explain his vote, which seemed to center on the extra games players would have to play.
Rodgers' statement is below:
Rodgers seems to believe the players in the Packers' locker room don't want the new deal. He appears completely opposed to adding a 17th game (and the additional wild card slot to the postseason) because he believes that should be paired with more time off for the players for recovery.
He makes good points, and such a respected player making his thoughts known might sway more to his side. J.J. Watt already made his feelings about the potential deal known and -- spoiler alert -- he hates it.
We'll see what happens but several prominent players have rejected the deal.