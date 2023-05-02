Aaron Rodgers Is Gushing About Being in New York With the Jets
Aaron Rodgers did his weekly appearance with Pat McAfee on Tuesday and it seems like he's really enjoying life with the New York Jets. Rodgers waxed poetic on how being in New York was "a dream" and how he definitely feels "energized."
Here's what he had to say:
Rodgers also claimed the New York Mets have contacted him about having him throw out the first pitch, but the Yankees have not.
Oh yeah, the four-time NFL MVP is fully embracing New York City and all of its teams. On Saturday he went to Game 6 of the Rangers-Devils series at Madison Square Garden. On Sunday he returned to MSG for Game 1 of the Knicks-Heat series. Now he wants to throw at pitches for both MLB teams.
While Rodgers did pay lip service to the 18 years he spent with the Green Bay Packers, he is clearly reveling in the fact that he's with a new organization in a new city.