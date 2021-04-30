Aaron Rodgers Must Be Furious That the Green Bay Packers Picked Another Defensive Player
The Green Bay Packers selected Eric Stokes with the 29th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Stokes is a cornerback from Georgia. He is not an offensive player. Or a potential weapon for Aaron Rodgers. Yes, the same Aaron Rodgers who reportedly does not want to return to Green Bay next season.
If the Packers wanted to extend an olive branch to Rodgers through the draft, they did not do it. There is really no other way to say it. The Packers seem intent on driving Rodgers from their arms.
If not now, hours after it was reported that Rodgers had told the team that he did not want to return to Green Bay, then when will the Packers try to draft a high-profile offensive player to help ease his burden? The Packers maintain they want Rodgers to be their quarterback, but time and again, they send a very different message with their picks.
Who knows what will happen over the coming days and weeks, but tonight, during the first round of the draft, the Packers did nothing that will change Rodgers' mind about where he wants to play this season.