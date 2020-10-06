Aaron Rodgers Just Flexed on Every Quarterback in the NFL
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 06 2020
Aaron Rodgers is clearly feeling himself right now. The 36-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback is having a brilliant start to the 2020 season and looks better than he has in a long time. On Tuesday, he did his weekly spot on the Pat McAfee Show and threw some shade on his detractors.
So far this season Rodgers has proven that he's far from done as an NFL quarterback. But he certainly has heard the whispers about down years or that he might be losing it. He didn't hold back with McAfee, saying: "I sometimes laugh when people talk about down years for me because a lot of times down years for me are career years for most quarterbacks."
Boom! A-Rodg throwing it down! Check out the clip below:
Many claimed 2019 was a down year for Rodgers and it even prompted the Packers to look towards the future and draft his potential successor in the first round. So let's look at the numbers. Rodgers completed 62 percent of his passes for 4,002 yards, with 26 touchdowns an four interceptions. He averaged 7.0 yards per attempt. By his standards that wasn't a great season but it certainly wasn't bad by and stretch of the imagination. Especially when you consider he was in his first year in Matt LaFleur's system and had a wildly inconsistent receiving corps.
Rodgers has a right to be confident. He's proving anyone who doubted him wrong.