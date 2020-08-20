Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love Are Making It Very Difficult to Write Sensational Headlines
By Stephen Douglas | Aug 20 2020
The Green Bay Packers have been back at training camp for a few days and so far Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love have not gotten into a shouting match or single physical altercation. The longtime star and rookie appear to be playing well together, both literally and metaphorically. Here they are playing catch over the weekend.
I have scoured the Internet and not a single image exists of Rodgers scowling at Love while his back is turned. Maybe this one? He doesn't really look agitated. Maybe someone could photoshop the Crying Jordan face in there?
Rodgers knows the Packers slapped him thrice by drafting Love and yet he's celebrating his successes? What's his deal?
Since Rodgers isn't giving us most to work with, let's just assume that the below picture is a metaphor. Love, in focus, looks at the blurry past of the Green Bay franchise. Yeah, that's it. Rodgers looks like an apparition. Might as well be the ghost of Brett Favre or Lynn Dickey. Or maybe that's just how cameras work? So boring.
We will continue to closely monitor this situation for the slightest sign that there is tension. Maybe we'll catch someone leaving someone hanging because they don't see a high-five offered. Can you imagine? What a bad look that would be.