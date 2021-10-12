Aaron Rodgers: Jon Gruden's Opinions Aren't Shared By NFL Players
Aaron Rodgers was in his usual guest spot on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, and discussed the hot topic of the day, Jon Gruden's emails and resignation. The Green Bay Packers quarterback wanted to be clear when he said NFL players do not share Gruden's views.
Here's what Rodgers had to say:
Rodgers and McAfee both insist that NFL locker rooms are a mixing of different cultures and backgrounds, which helps to expose the players to something different. It forces people together into close quarters who might not otherwise be in the same room.
Rodgers was also clear that there are opinions that don't belong in the game. The content of Gruden's emails fit that description.
It will be fascinating what the long-term impact of this scandal and Gruden's resignation will be. NFL leaders begin to look more like their locker rooms, or will this cause change? We can only hope it's the latter.