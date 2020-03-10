Why It Makes Total Sense For Aaron Rodgers and JJ Watt to Oppose 17-Game NFL Season
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Mar 10 2020
Aaron Rodgers and JJ Watt are among the high profile NFL players -- Richard Sherman, Russell Wilson, Eric Reid, Russell Okung, and the Pouncey brothers are others -- who oppose the league's proposed CBA. In the case of Rodgers and Watt, it makes sense why they would be especially against the provision that makes the season 17 games: They get banged up in 16-game seasons. Adding another one inherently decreases the odds they endure the gauntlet.
Speaking in an interview with Jason Wilde and Mark Tauscher on ESPN Milwaukee last week, Rodgers wondered aloud "how the hell" a 17-game season even got into the conversation. "Hard no on that proposed CBA," Watt tweeted in February.
Rodgers is coming off two seasons in which he played all 16 games, and he was healthy this past season after gutting out the entire 2018 season on a hobbled leg. He suffered collarbone injuries that cost him seven games in 2013 and nine games in 2017. Watt missed eight games this past season, 11 games in 2017, and 13 games in 2016. Adding another bullet to the chamber increases their injury risk.
This week will be interesting as the voting deadline for players to accept or reject the current NFL proposal is this Saturday.