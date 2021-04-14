Aaron Rodgers Clearly Offended No Jeopardy Contestants Got This Green Bay Packers Clue
Aaron Rodgers is still the starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, and as of this week, he is also still the host of Jeopardy. During last night's episode, Rodgers read the following clue and got no responses: "In the 1960s these Midwesterners earned 5 NFL Championship trophies."
In the defense of the contestants, maybe they were confused by the wording of the question. The NFL championship trophy is the Lombardi Trophy and the Packers have only won four total Super Bowls, including two in the 60's. The people probably don't recognize any titles that happened pre-merger. And it's not like Rodgers was wearing his jersey.
In the extended clip a contestant correctly gets Boston Celtics on the next clue.
Rodgers may never recover from this betrayal. It seems that by trying to make things brighter, Jeopardy has just made more darkness.