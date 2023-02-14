Aaron Rodgers: Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter Don't Know Shit About Me
Nobody knows what Aaron Rodgers is going to do in regards to the future of his football career. Least of all the man himself, who plans to submerge himself into the darkness of his own mind (and also literal darkness) soon to decide if he'll continue to play. Smart money suggests that, when Rodgers does make his decision, one of Adam Schefter or Ian Rapoport will let all of us know. They're the top insiders in the biz, after all, and Schefter in particular has been on top of Rodgers saga since it began ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Rodgers has expressed his displeasure with the attention the media pays him before and went right at Schefter and Rapoport on today's Pat McAfee Show appearance. He had some heat behind the words, too.
From the sounds of it there are few things Rodgers hates more than an insider going on TV and reporting information about his decisions. A tough profession to be in for that sort of thing. But plenty of ayahuasca and mountains are always there if he wants to disappear off Schefter and Rapoport's radar entirely!