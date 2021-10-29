Adam Schefter References Aaron Rodgers' Butt and Chin Comments in a Meme Tweet
Aaron Rodgers, Rasul Douglas and the Green Bay Packers defeated the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football to begin week 8 in the NFL. During the game Rodgers became a meme after taking a big hit that nearly took his helmet off, but didn't quite, leaving it in a funny position. Twitter had some fun describing what it looked like with ESPN's Adam Schefter throwing in an absolutely head scratching caption.
"It's OK being a weak-chinned no-ass guy."
After a little Googling, it's apparent that this is a reference to something Aaron Rodgers said about Schefter earlier this month during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
McAfee suggested Rodgers didn't do a Lambeau leap because he might look like Schefter. Rodgers jumped in to say, "I didn’t mention me looking like an unathletic, weak chin, no ass [guy]." This is not the first time Schefter has responded.
So these two either really like each other or not-so-secretely have some issues. It's unclear if Rodgers considers Schefter part of the "woke mob," but based on the amount of reporting Schefter did while Rodgers was holding out, someone in his camp must like the cut of Schefter's jib.