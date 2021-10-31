The Big Lead
Aaron Rodgers Grew Out His Hair to Be John Wick For Halloween

Liam McKeone
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers / Christian Petersen/GettyImages
In the early days of the 2021 NFL season, one of the driving storylines that captured the attention of the football-viewing population was why Aaron Rodgers was growing out his hair. He told Pat McAfee it was for a Halloween costume, leading to a variety of guesses varying greatly in quality.

Last night, Rodgers gave us what we were waiting for: He was John Wick for Halloween.

Rodgers said Wick was a "hero" of his, and as The Big Lead's resident John Wick stan (I've seen the three movies probably two dozen times combined, no I do not have a problem) I have to say I love it. He nailed the look. He even incorporated the dog, the second-most important character in the series other than the man himself.

High-quality content, and the mystery has been solved. Now we see if Rodgers keeps the flow. It's been working pretty well for him so far this season.

