Aaron Rodgers Grew Out His Hair to Be John Wick For Halloween
In the early days of the 2021 NFL season, one of the driving storylines that captured the attention of the football-viewing population was why Aaron Rodgers was growing out his hair. He told Pat McAfee it was for a Halloween costume, leading to a variety of guesses varying greatly in quality.
Last night, Rodgers gave us what we were waiting for: He was John Wick for Halloween.
Rodgers said Wick was a "hero" of his, and as The Big Lead's resident John Wick stan (I've seen the three movies probably two dozen times combined, no I do not have a problem) I have to say I love it. He nailed the look. He even incorporated the dog, the second-most important character in the series other than the man himself.
High-quality content, and the mystery has been solved. Now we see if Rodgers keeps the flow. It's been working pretty well for him so far this season.