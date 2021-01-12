Aaron Rodgers Will Be Guest Hosting 'Jeopardy!'
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 12, 2021, 1:36 PM EST
Aaron Rodgers has routinely made headlines during his weekly spots on the Pat McAfee Show all season. On Tuesday he did it again by announcing he'll be among the guest hosts Jeopardy! is using until the show finds a permanent replacement for Alex Trebek.
Check out his reveal:
Rodgers said Trebek was one of his idols growing up and one of the biggest thrills of his life was when he was a contestant on a celebrity episode of Jeopardy! back in 2015. The Green Bay Packers quarterback won his episode, beating Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary, and astronaut-turned Senator Mark Kelly. He even dominated the category tailored for him.
This is very cool and should be fun to watch. Rodgers crushed it on the field this year and will almost certainly win his third NFL MVP Award. Maybe he has a post-playing career hosting game shows?
Before he thinks about a career as the next Wink Martindale, Rodgers has some work to do on the field. His Packers host the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the playoffs on Saturday.