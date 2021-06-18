BREAKING: Aaron Rodgers Will Probably Be Golfing in Green Bay this Year
The Aaron Rodgers-Green Bay Packers saga continues to wind on with no resolution in sight. But we did get one piece of hard evidence that might lead us to overreact and reach an irrational conclusion: Rodgers will definitely be playing golf in Green Bay at some point this year.
Yes, according to The Score Wisconsin, Rodgers renewed his membership at the Green Bay Country Club for the rest of the year.
So he'll definitely be sticking around Brown County, Wisconsin. I mean, maybe. Possibly. OK, so in all likelihood he'll be there at some point.
Green Bay Country Club opened in 1995 and is located in Bellevue, Wisconsin, just 15 minutes from Lambeau Field. It has a swimming pool with a waterslide, six tennis courts, a nine-hole putting course, a six-hole par-three golf course and an 18-hole course designed by Dick Nugent.
That all sounds lovely. How could Rodgers turn down a chance to play there? It sounds like a much better situation than he'd find elsewhere, say, I dunno, Denver.