Aaron Rodgers Has a Sweet New Ride
Aaron Rodgers is back with the Green Bay Packers for one last dance. Many months of uncertainty culminated in Randall Cobb coming back to town and a promise to revisit the situation fairly following the season. There's been about a 70-30 or even 75-25 split in days since the quarterback returned to camp in assessing which side "won" the cold war, with the organization winning in the court of public opinion. Personally, I think Rodgers should be commended for handling himself in a remarkably quiet way without burning bridges while realizing the power he holds if, ultimately, he ever wants to walk away or really push the limits. He's more of a long-view guy than a day trader anyway.
Plus, everyone should be revisiting how they deemed winners and losers in the light of new information. That new information being Rodgers' tricked-out new ride at training camp. It was a special gift from David Bakhtiari.
In all sincerity, having a bonkers golf cart might be the ultimate goal. Ride in style and comfort and never be in a hurry. Stock it with hundreds of beers and just let the days melt away. A very attainable goal. All one has to do is become one of the greatest football players of all time and have a buddy who knows good content.
Dream big, people.