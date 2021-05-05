Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Told Prospective Free Agents He Wouldn't Be Back With the Packers
The dam has broken and the Aaron Rodgers tea isn't being spilled, it's getting blasted from a firehose. On Wednesday we learned even more as the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo told Andrew Siciliano that Rodgers had been telling prospective free agents that he wouldn't be back with the Green Bay Packers in 2021.
Here's the segment:
If this report is to be believed, during the 2020 season he was telling anyone who would listen that he wouldn't be back in 2021. He was letting them know they shouldn't plan their futures around the belief they would be playing with him in Green Bay. It's not a stretch to think potential free agents from outside the organization who talked to Rodgers about teaming up were told the same thing. Which almost certainly would have scared them off. I'm sorry, but no one is going to sign up thinking Jordan Love can take them to the promised land.
There's got to be more here and we're almost certainly going to find out about it. Rodgers wants Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst gone and the franchise has a decision to make. Stick with the general manager or get rid of arguably the greatest player in franchise history.
The next few weeks will be fascinating.