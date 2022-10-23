Aaron Rodgers Wonders What the F the Packers Are Doing While Losing to the Commanders
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers visited the Washington Commanders in Week 7. Rodgers and the Packers offense continued to struggle and at one point Rodgers was shown looking very frustrated.
A slowed down replay seems to show Rodgers saying something along the lines of "What the f--- are we doing?"
A fine question when Tyler Heinicke and the 2-4 Commanders have a 17-14 lead in the third quarter. There's a long way to go, but as of this post, Rodgers has just 65 passing yards on 19 attempts. It seems to be a valid point as the offense remains lost in the Wisconsin woods.