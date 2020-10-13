Aaron Rodgers Takes a Shot at ESPN Commentary During NFL Games
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 13, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT
Aaron Rodgers has already made headlines a number of times during his weekly appearances on Pat McAfee's radio show this season. On Tuesday, he did it again by taking a shot at ESPN's Monday Night Football booth.
When asked if he watched the New Orleans Saints top the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 in overtime Monday night, Rodgers responded that he had it on with the sound off. He also said that's how he's watched a lot of games on ESPN over the last few years.
Check it out:
Announcer smack! Oh, that's a deep burn Aaron. You hear that Brian Griese, he's coming for you!
It seems like Rodgers has been in full on "I don't give a f***" mode since the Green Bay Packers drafted Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He's done having to kiss up, prove anything to anyone or cultivate a specific image. He's just being himself and doesn't seem to care about the consequences.
I'm all-in on this version of A-Rodg. Oh, and if you weren't aware, he's also tearing it up on the field. Seems like it's working for him.