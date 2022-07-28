Aaron Rodgers Joked About Davante Adams' Recent Comments By Calling Allen Lazard a Hall of Famer
Aaron Rodgers fielded questions from reporters today as the Green Bay Packers held their first practice of training camp. Rodgers was asked about the transition from Davante Adams to Allen Lazard as his number one option and Rodgers had obviously prepared.
"It's always tough going from Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer."
Just like what Adams said about going from Rodgers to Derek Carr. Aaron Rodgers is a lot of things, but unaware of what people are saying about him on the Internet is not one of them.
The good news for Rodgers is that Allen Lazard is coming off a pretty decent season. He caught 40 passes from the MVP last year and eight of them went for touchdowns. Still, with Lazard going into his fifth season, Rodgers has a lot of work to do if he wants to get him into the Hall of Fame.